Pro-wrestling star Mance Warner spoke about his recently suffered ankle injury on the latest edition of ManceSplainin, which has sidelined the former MLW talent for some time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Gives details about how his injury occurred:

“He [Dirty Dango] chucked me out of the ring and when I hit the ground, I heard…it was like two shotguns going off. Boom! Boom! I heard it and I instantly knew I was fucked. The crowd knew I was fucked. As soon as I heard it, you could hear people gasp. It was horrible. It sucked. I called it a Psycho Sid. I was fucked. I’m gonna have to start doing commentary or some bullshit,” he said. “The paramedics come in and tell me they’re going to take my boot off. (My bone) wasn’t sticking out. I wear this ankle brace anyway because I’m prone to rolling my ankles when I’m on the (basketball) court slam dunking fools. They said if I hadn’t worn that, the bone most likely would’ve popped through. When I broke it, I broke the (tibia) and (fibia).”

Says he once wrestled a match with a collapsed lung:

“No, because I’m an idiot. A lot of people get injured, you’re talking to a guy where I collapsed my lung and continued wrestling with one working for five minutes. I was going to get on a flight right after that, I guess I could’ve died or something.”

Says he has an appointment to see his doctor again soon and get an update on his ankle:

“I don’t know when I’m coming back, I have to go back to the doctor. They did the surgery and put a rode between where the bone broke and some plates and screws. I can move my leg and toes and walk a little bit.”

