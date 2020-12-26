Mance Warner made an appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to discuss Sting joining All Elite Wrestling and a possible match between them. Here are the highlights:

Sting’s AEW debut:

“That was f–king awesome,” Warner expressed. “When the lights went out and then he comes walking out there, I lost my s–t man. You got to think about it too where I think even some of the newer fans, younger fans get it because of The Network. So nowadays, you can watch WCW. You can watch everything. Everything’s on there, Mid-South, ECW, and the younger fans I think they even got it.

“They were like, ‘Wait a minute, this is on TNT. Stinger’s coming out. Tony Schiavone’s calling it. Schiavone loses his s–t. Everybody lost her s–t and then the next day, Twitter too instantly, but then the next day, you got people that don’t even watch wrestling talking about, ‘f–k man, you see Sting on TNT?’ My uncle lost his s–t and was calling me up and was like, ‘Hey man, Sting was on TNT again!’ That’s cool s–t man.”

Possible match with Sting:

“Who knows man man? That’d be some wild s–t though,” Warner pointed out. “Get Sting with the eye poke and get him with the knee pad up, knee pad down. You never know baby. I can tell you one thing, I’m not gonna be hitting no dives. That’s the only thing I know coming into this year. I won’t be hitting no 450 dives or nothing.

“If I’m outside the ring and someone’s coming to dive, I’m running around a circle of people. Imma lock in a sleeper hold, and I’m using the body in front of me to hide from the dive. So that’s all I know so far with the dive situation, all that s–t going down. I’m old school baby. I’ll hit you with an eye poke as you’re coming through with one of them pescado or some s–t to the middle. Eye poke baby. Hold the tights, 1-2-3. That’s all you gotta do.”