During an appearance on WINCLY, Mance Warner recalled a story where he almost got into a fight with a fan over lewd comments the fan made towards Allie Kat. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s one of them things where I couldn’t pinpoint one story. When me and Allie Kat had that match at GCW, there was a guy in the crowd who yelled outside. He yelled out something some derogatory bulls–t at Allie Kat, and I got pissed off. So I hit the crowd, and I was going to fight this motherf–ker. And then I look over and the only guys running out were the SGC fellas.

It’s that thing where if s–t goes down, those are the guys that always got your back. They ain’t gonna lie to. They ain’t gonna bulls–t you. Because we don’t really go out there and push it down anyone’s throat. People just kind of know when they see it. They go, ‘oh, them boys all go together.’ That big ass pop we got out at The Collective, when we all came out against Ohio cats out there at the GCW show.

It’s like the crowd starts to catch on. We ain’t playing a character. We are who we are. We’re not gonna lie to you. We’re going to go out here and beat the f–k out of people, and then we’re going to be at the bar drinking with y’all and then when y’all go back to your room, we’re still going to be drinking back at our room. We ain’t gonna go to bed and then go make the next show. We ain’t trying to bury nobody. We’re not trying to f–k nobody over.