Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that fan-favorite Mance Warner will be taking on Mads Krugger at the promotion’s Super Series 22 event this Sunday from the Space EVent Center in Norcross, Georgia. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced Mance Warner’s first 1-on-1 match in MLW in nearly 3 years is set for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Purchase tickets at http://www.LuchaTickets.com.

The “Southern Psychopath” Mance Warner promises to crack open a few light beers and heads as he jumps in his pick up truck and drives down to Atlanta this Sunday for a big one-on-one encounter.

The bout marks Ol Mancer’s first singles match in an MLW ring since February 2020, nearly 3 years ago.

One of MLW’s beloved fighters, the Bucksnort TN wrestler is one of the most unpredictable brawlers in league history.

From his lariats to unorthodox fighting style, which often sees him use anything not nailed down, Mads Krugger will have his hands full when he collides with the eye poking hardcore hero to many.

Standing across the ring is the menacing masked mercenary known as Mads Krugger. A vicious, unrelenting force in MLW for 2 years, this promises to be a war in the squared circle.

Will Mance have his hand raised in glory? Will Mads Krugger conjure up pain and suffering in the Deep South for Ol Mancer?

Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

Street Fight

Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

¡Lucha Libre Trios Match!

Microman, Laredo Kid & Komander vs. Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Winner of 4-Way AAA Luchadoras Eliminator

4-Way AAA Luchadoras Eliminator:

Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada

Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger

Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight Invitational

Also scheduled to appear:

The Samoan SWAT Team

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Buy tickets today at http://www.luchatickets.com

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.