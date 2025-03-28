Stephanie Vaquer made history this week by defending the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship in the same night.

Following the WWE NXT on The CW Network episode on Tuesday, WWE has been touting Vaquer as the first-ever double women’s champion in NXT history.

Mandy Rose disagrees.

After pointing out that she did it first, Rose received an overwhelming reaction from wrestling fans pointing out that technically she wasn’t a double champion in NXT, despite holding and unifying the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT U.K. Women’s Championship back at NXT Worlds Collide 2022.

In a new video released via social media, Rose has addressed the reaction from the wrestling community.

“It’s so funny to me that the people that never held a championship before are the first to sit there and argue about what counts as a double champion,” Rose stated. “Listen, y’all can argue semantics all that you want, but I still held two titles at the same time. Yes, unified them. Thank you. Call it what you want. Who cares? Double champion, Mandy two belts. Undisputed, badass, whatever. It still doesn’t take away the fact that I did it so, y’all can keep fact checking over there and I’ll just keep winning have a great day.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)