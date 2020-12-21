WWE stars Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were recent guests on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast to discuss their pairing as a team on Monday Night Raw. During the interview Rose would admit that she wasn’t expecting to be placed in another tag team so soon after her breakup with Sonya Deville, then admits that she was worried she was doing something wrong as a singles competitor. Highlights are below.

Says she was not expecting to be placed in a tag team right after breaking up with Sonya Deville:

It was kinda unexpected, to be honest,” Mandy Rose began. “I just got out of a tag team with Sonya [Deville], and I thought I was gonna be a singles competitor, you know, for a little while. And then, we got traded to Raw.

How she was worried that she was doing something wrong as a singles competitor:

I was a little bit, like, not discouraged to be in another tag team, but I was, like, worried, like, is everything ok? Did I not have a good match, or did something happen?” Rose pondered. “We all know the plans change, you know, day by day. So, I was just… I wasn’t getting answers. I wanted clarity of, like, what’s going on. So, when they finally told us we were going to be in a tag team, I went, ‘Ok, good.’ It’s something, you know? I just want to be on TV again. I just got off one of the biggest matches in my career with a win, and I just wanted to run with it.

How she worked hard to prove that she was more than just good looks:

I always say this, and I always think of Trish Stratus. But when I first started many thought, ‘Oh, it’s just because of the way you look. Oh, she’s not going to be able to do anything.’ But they didn’t see anything about me. Like, why are we judging someone by the way they look, you know?’ Rose questioned. “Trish had similar [comments] too. Trish is the prime example that you can still look like a beautiful smoke show and perform at the same time. I know they like to compare, but there are women out there that can have both. It’s a constant battle, like, it kind of gets in your head a little bit, and you really want to try and improve. Obviously, in NXT, I wanted to get that training in because I had that stigmatism since I first started. I was the second person out of the men and women to beat everyone in Tough Enough. It was such an accomplishment for me because I showed everyone that I can work. I’m not just here because I’m pretty; I didn’t just get here because I have a pretty face. I worked to get here.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)