Mandy Sacs, formerly known as Mandy Rose in WWE, is “excited and a little nervous” about the upcoming Netflix documentary series, “Mr. McMahon,” which focuses on the former longtime WWE Chairman and her former boss, Vince McMahon.
During a recent Forbes interview, she explained why.
“I do plan on watching that,” Sacs said. “Yes, for sure.”
She continued, “I know a few of my friends actually have messaged me it thinking that I know things and all these, you know what I mean? I’m like, oh, I know. I’m excited to see it. But I am excited to see that because, excited and a little nervous, not going to lie. They’re saying that they really are putting everything out there, so it’s going to be interesting and it’s kind of wild. I don’t know, especially with everything the past few years.”
“Mr. McMahon” premieres on Netflix starting on September 25, 2024.
Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons.
Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family,… pic.twitter.com/ga7ABYs0Dn
