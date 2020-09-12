WWE superstar Mandy Rose issued a statement on her Twitter earlier today commenting on her trade to Monday Night Raw, and calling out The Miz for making it happen. Rose promises that she’ll succeed on Raw, but warns the A-lister that this wont’ stop Otis from achieving his goals as well.

You dirty bastard. 3 weeks. It took 3 weeks to find out why I wasn’t on Smackdown and of course it’s because of you Mike. I had a career moment at SummerSlam to not be on Smackdown and you just drop it on Talking Smack LIKE ITS NOTHING!! You affect my career and my time so you could try and stop Otis from succeeding?

This is how you use your pull? Wowwww

If I’m going to RAW, that’s great. I’ll do bigger and better things on Mondays then I’ve done on Fridays. Oh, and if you think you’re going to split Otis and I up, think again Miz.

There are 7 days in a week and me and MR. Money in the Bank are as tight as ever.