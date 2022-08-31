NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose recently spoke with the USA Network about Triple H taking over WWE creative, and how she finds him to be very logical in his booking decisions. Rose adds that she’s always had a good relationship with The Game, and looks forward to his plans for the future. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says morale in all WWE brands has been great since Triple H took over:

“The morale has been great from what I’ve seen and been around. I think it’s awesome having Triple H ‘back in charge’ in the sense of heading up creative and other aspects of WWE and NXT. I’ve always gotten along well with Triple H. I think he’s extremely logical and obviously his expertise — that’s a given, he’s unmatched.”

Says she’s excited to see what Triple H does:

“I just think it’s going to be really good and I’m excited to see what’s in the works for the future. I know it’s just the beginning for all three brands so I feel like it’s really going to be awesome. And so far I think that morale has definitely been lifted a bit, for sure.”