NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose was a recent guest on the After The Bell podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on being back in NXT and how she does hope to work her way back up to Raw or SmackDown. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she was taken aback when she first found out she’d be going back to NXT:

“I’m super grateful for everything that has come my way this past year, but I have to say that in the beginning I was a little taken back, of course. I really didn’t know what the reasoning was – why I was going back to ‘NXT’, but I knew in the back of my head and the back of my mind that this is going to be something really good. Anything I’ve ever done in my past before wrestling, I’ve always kind of had the drive and put in the hard work to create whatever I wanted to create and it’s a blank slate. I can create whatever I want.”

How she does want to be back on Raw or SmackDown:

“100%. I am definitely enjoying my time in ‘NXT’, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on ‘Raw’ or ‘SmackDown’. I think I will be, and I think people better show some respect and show what I’ve accomplished at this point. Whether it’s defending my NXT Women’s Title or whether I’m back up there trying to get the ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship or the ‘SmackDown Women’s Championship.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)