Former WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose is on her way to being a millionaire following her recent release from the company.

As we’ve noted, Rose was released by WWE last week, just hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez, a late decision and a change from the original plan for the feud. Rose was reportedly released due to the nature of the content she was posting to her members-only subscription site powered by FanTime, which is similar to OnlyFans. You can click here for backstage news on the decision to release Rose, what WWE knew about her content, and more.

In an update, a new report from TMZ Sports notes that Rose has made half-a-million dollars off her FanTime content in less than one week following her WWE release.

Rose’s agent Malki Kawa noted to TMZ that the WWE release has done wonders for her business on FanTime as she has earned $500,000 in less than one full week. Kawa predicted that Rose will be the newest self-made millionaire by Christmas.

Kawa is the CEO of First Round Management, which also represents names like Dana Brooke, Sonya Deville, Nikkita Lyons, Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, Anthony Ogogo, Isiah Kassidy, Nick Aldis, Jon Jones, and Paige VanZant, among others.

Rose was believed to be making “main roster money” from the website before she was released from her WWE contract. The website, located at mandyrosesacs.com, had 12,800 likes in the first 36 hours following her WWE release, which was 2,500 more than it had at the time of her departure. There are now 19,300 likes on the site. The cost to subscribe is $30 per month, but fans can also tip Rose at the site, and the platform offers other ways that Rose can earn significant money. Rose’s fiancé, former WWE talent Tino Sabbatelli, has appeared with her in some of the content.

