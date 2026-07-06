Congratulations are in order for a former WWE NXT champion and an additional former WWE NXT Superstar.

Former WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion and WWE NXT Women’s World Champion Mandy Rose (Mandy Sacs) announced via social media on Monday that she and her husband, Sabby Piscitelli, who also wrestled for WWE NXT as Tino Sabbatelli, are expecting their first child together.

“God’s timing is always greater than our plans,” she wrote via her official Instagram page. “The biggest blessing has been quietly growing behind the scenes.”

Along with the brief social media statement was an accompanying video, which showed Rose first discovering the news after taking a pregnancy test, and surprising her husband with the news. Fans are also treated to tag along with the happy couple as they went to the doctors to get a Sonogram.