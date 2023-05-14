Mandy Rose is fueling rumors on a potential return to WWE.

Rose took to her Instagram Stories this week to take fan questions, and one fan asked if she thinks she will ever return to WWE. It’s the look Rose gave that is fueling speculation on if his was her teasing a return.

“Um, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. So…” Rose said as she stared ahead at the camera, as seen below.

Rose was released from her WWE NXT contract on December 14, just hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to former champion Roxanne Perez. It was reported that Rose was released due to the risqué content she was posting to her FanTime account, where she’s since made more than $1 million. Following her release, Rose received praise from people within NXT, including public comments made by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Rose was under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, but that expired in mid-March. She has stayed away from pro wrestling since then. Rose also has her hands in various non-wrestling business ventures, including her Amarose brand of beauty, skincare and cosmetic products, plus Pricklee water and DaMandyz Donutz, which she founded with Sonya Deville.

You can see the aforementioned video below:

