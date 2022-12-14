Wednesday’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT was headlined by Roxanne Perez capturing the NXT Women’s Title from Mandy Rose. Perez earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline this past Saturday.

As seen in the Twitter video below, the WWE Performance Center crowd chanted “thank you Mandy!” as she made her exit. Rose responded to the video and wrote, “Thank youu [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] [hands raised emoji]”

Before that, Rose posted her first reaction to the title change, writing, “Thank you [folded hands emoji] [face holding back tears emoji]”

Fellow Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne thanked Rose and called on fans to give her the respect she deserves after 413 days as champion. Rose responded with the “face throwing a kiss” emoji.

Rose began her first reign with the strap back on October 26, 2021 at NXT Halloween Havoc, when she won a Trick or Street Fight over Raquel Rodriguez. Rose then unified the NXT Women’s Title with the NXT UK Women’s Title at Worlds Collide on September 4 of this year, by defeating Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura. She held the title for 413 recognized days.

You can see the related tweets below, along with footage from the Perez vs. Rose match:

https://twitter.com/WWE_MandyRose/status/1602876887402827776

https://twitter.com/WWE_MandyRose/status/1602892047656034304

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.