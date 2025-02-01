– Don’t ask Mandy Rose (Sacs) about the rumors of her possibly returning in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. She isn’t going to give much in the way of details. “I’m not saying anything,” she told the Power Alphas podcast when asked about the possibility of a long-awaited WWE return as a surprise entrant in tonight’s Women’s Rumble bout. “I’m just saying that the Royal Rumble is a very exciting pay-per-view, where we get to see who kind of stands out, who comes back, maybe from an injury, or who comes back from being out of the company for a long time. I don’t know. I’m not saying I wouldn’t. I mean, that would be exciting. But it’s funny though. If I was to do that, I gotta get in the ring tomorrow, I better start practicing. No, let’s be real though. I stay in shape…We stay ready. So physically, listen, I’m ready. I’m probably in better shape now than I was four years ago. Since I’ve been released, I’ve had more time to train and I also stepped back on-stage, bodybuilding show a few months ago.”

– During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, CM Punk was asked about working with his former peer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as the new boss of WWE for his latest run with the company. “I think he’s receptive to other people’s ideas, whereas maybe Vince [McMahon] wasn’t,” Punk said. “He was, ‘I’m the boss, we’re doing this and this is how we’re doing it.’ That’s great. If you run a company, you need somebody who is the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ man, and the final say. Triple H thinks he’s surrounded, and oftentimes is, but a lot of really genius wrestling minds. If he has an idea or sees something one way, he’ll look at Michael Hayes and be like, ‘What do you think?’ He’ll look at Paul Heyman. These are people who have bonafide resumes and have literally done everything you could possibly do in the sport and their voices should be heard. Not all the time will everybody have this dynamite idea, but the best idea always wins in today’s WWE.”

– In related news, Arn Anderson, the longtime WWE executive and former original member of The Four Horsemen faction spoke on his latest ARN podcast about his thoughts on Paul “Triple H” Levesque as the boss in WWE. “I’ve known Triple H since he very first started in the business with WCW, and I liked him right away,” Anderson said. “I could just tell, here you got a young guy that’s a student of the business, and he’s studying and he’s learning, and he’s asking questions. The evolution that he’s had, from where he first started with WCW…to be in the saddle where he is right now, you’ve got a wrestling person with a wrestling mind, but he’s smart enough and he’s learned so much about the business, he’s into every other aspect. Marketing, you name it. He is a well-rounded boss, and if someone asked me, ‘If it wasn’t him, who would you put in that seat?’ Nobody comes to mind. He’s doing a phenomenal job across the board, and I’m sure TKO is very happy to have him, and thrilled to have him because he’s a leader.”

