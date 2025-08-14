On a recent episode of the “Busted Open After Dark” podcast, Tommy Dreamer commented on the current state of the World Heavyweight Title picture, noting that the division is stacked with potential contenders, including Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. He said,

“My favorite part of all of this is Seth, before he got ‘hurt,’ he was feuding with like eight people. When you become the champion, you become the marked man. Right now, we have CM Punk, Roman Reigns, let’s not forget about Jey Uso because he’s a major player in this as well, and LA Knight, he has stock in this. We always say, listen to the crowd. The moment his [Knight’s] music hit, the people are like, holy crap we have something here. Same with Jey. Roman’s music is next level. You just don’t know where they’re going.”

Following WWE SummerSlam 2025, where Seth Rollins revealed his injury was a ruse before cashing in Money in the Bank to defeat CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, Logan Paul labeled Rollins’ tactics as “dirty.”

During a recent edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, Logan said,

“I have to say, that was dirty. The dude’s at home on crutches taking his daughter for a walk down the street.”

Rollins will defend the title in a Fatal 4-Way match against Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. The event will also feature Logan Paul vs. John Cena, airing on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall for “Ten Count Media,” WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne shared her thoughts on the possibility of Mandy Rose returning to WWE. Jayne said she believes it’s only a matter of time before her former Toxic Attraction stablemate makes her way back. She said,

“Yeah, probably. I feel like, as you said, everybody eventually makes their way back here. I know Mandy. I feel like she would come back. If the opportunity was right, the story was right, all the stars aligned — yes, for sure.”

When Fall suggested a potential “teacher vs. student” match, Jayne replied, “I’ve grown a lot since she left, so let’s see if she can keep up now.”

Rose was released from WWE in December 2022, reportedly due to her FanTime subscription account that featured risqué content.

