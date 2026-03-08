Mandy Rose appears to have closed the door on returning to the ring.

The former WWE star recently addressed her wrestling future and suggested that her in-ring career is likely finished following her controversial departure from the company in 2022.

Rose, who was known as “The Golden Goddess,” was released from WWE after running a subscription-based content platform that reportedly violated company policies. Since then, she has shifted her focus toward business ventures, including building her beauty and skincare brand Amarose.

Despite occasionally being seen training with Elayna Black, who previously competed in WWE as Cora Jade, speculation about a possible return has continued among fans.

However, while appearing on the Prince St. Pizza Podcast, Rose explained that her WWE release effectively marked the end of her wrestling career.

“It was the end of my career, which is kind of like, you know, I kind of like went out on top,” Rose said. “I always wanted to, but I didn’t expect my career was ending. It was just something that happened.”

Rose pointed out that her final run in WWE significantly elevated her profile and helped increase her value outside the wrestling world.

“I was grateful that I had that run because it really increased my equity in the company like tenfold,” she said.

Since leaving WWE, Rose said she has experienced major financial success through her current ventures. According to her, the opportunities she has pursued outside of wrestling have proven far more lucrative.

“What I’m doing now, financially, what I’ve made since being out of there is really significantly higher,” she explained.

Beyond the financial aspect, Rose also cited the physical toll that wrestling takes on performers as a factor in her decision not to return.

“I love wrestling and I’m grateful for it,” she said. “But personally, I don’t want to be like 50 years old and I can’t get out of bed. I want to be healthy. I’m very much into fitness and it takes a huge toll on your body.”

Although Rose admitted she never expected her wrestling career to end the way it did, she now views the outcome as a positive turning point that allowed her to pursue other opportunities.

Looking ahead, Rose appears content focusing on business, fitness, and expanding her brand rather than stepping back into the ring.

Do you think Mandy Rose made the right decision walking away from wrestling, or would you still like to see her return for one more run in the future?