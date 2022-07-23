It’s been a year since Mandy Rose made her return to the WWE NXT brand, and in that time she has become the top star in the women’s division. She won the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Halloween Havoc back in October 2021, and is still champion.

Rose was the guest on the most recent episode of WWE After The Bell, where she spoke about her NXT run:

“I’m super grateful for everything that has come my way this past year, but I have to say in the beginning I was a little taken back, of course. I really didn’t know what the reasoning was – why I was going to go back to ‘NXT’ but I knew in the back of my head and the back of my mind that this is going to be something really good, and anything I’ve ever done in my past before wrestling, I’ve always kind of had the drive and put in the hard work to create whatever I wanted to create and it’s a blank slate s I can create whatever I want.”

Mandy was also asked if she hopes to one day make it back to the WWE main roster.

“100%. I am definitely enjoying my time in ‘NXT’, but at the end of the day, of course, I want to be back on ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ and I think I will be and I think people better show some respect and show what I’ve accomplished at this point and whether it’s defending my NXT Women’s Title or whether I’m back up there trying to get the ‘Raw’ Women’s Championship or the ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship.”

Transcription via Wrestling Inc.