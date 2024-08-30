Mandy Sacs (Mandy Rose) is coming back to the world of pro wrestling for the first time in a while when Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory comes to Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of the Draft King sponsored event featuring the “Wrestling Combine” with several TNA, AEW and former WWE stars on September 4, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke with Sports Illustrated about her return at the show.

“I can’t tell you too much. I want it to be a little surprise,” Mandy said of her involvement at the event. “I might make a little special appearance there. So, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Rose continued, “I definitely miss it. I can’t sit here and say I don’t miss it. Obviously it was a big part of my life for eight plus years. I for sure miss it. I don’t know if I’m gonna miss that first bump I take, if I do take a bump, I don’t know. We’ll see how my body feels. ‘m very proud and grateful and blessed of everything that I’ve accomplished, the last couple years especially. But certain things really give you that adrenaline rush… Maybe that’s the little feeling that I may be missing a little bit lately. We shall see. Maybe it might bring me to a comeback.”

The “Wrestling Combine” at the show will feature four men and four men competing in a series of athletic contests to decide the best overall athlete, and includes Mandy Rose, Jake Hager, Ash by Elegance, Riddick Moss, Jordynne Grace, Parker Boudreaux, Xia Li and Moose.

