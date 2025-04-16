Card Player sent along the following highlights of their new interview with former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Sacs (Mandy Rose):

I Would Consider Returning To WWE If Triple H Called Me

Mandy Rose was released by WWE in December 2022 following the leak of explicit photos and videos from her FanTime subscription site but she would consider returning to the organization if the money was right;

Mandy Rose: “I would definitely take the phone call (If Triple H rang). I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things maybe from the past that didn’t go as planned. I’ve never been able to have a conversation with anyone that I knew or had a relationship with (about being fired). It was like, okay no one’s going to give me a little explanation here. But it would have to really make sense for me to come back financially and it would have to be a huge event.”

People Love to Hate Me – Perhaps Some WWE Girls Are Envious

Mandy had plenty of friends within the NXT roster but she has an inkling that some of the other WWE girls might have not been exactly disappointed when she left to pursue other avenues;

MR: “It was upsetting that my 413-day reign ended like that because I knew that I would become bigger and eventually be on the main roster. I was never the best wrestler in the world. I never will be. But when it comes to having that ‘it’ factor and being able to walk into a room and get people’s attention, I had that. People love to hate me. I’m still very close with Sonia Deville but some of the other girls, I feel like if I saw them today I don’t know how they feel about the situation. I don’t know if they’re envious or jealous – but I feel like there could be some chitter chatter back there. I’m sure they may make comments about stuff – but I don’t give a s**t, because I’m living my best life, setting myself up for the future and I don’t have to take bumps anymore.”

I Should Have Faced Asuka For Title At WM35, But WWE Politics Change All The Time!

Rumours of Rose facing Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 35 never seem to go away and she says politics in the industry didn’t allow the match to happen;

MR: “There was talk about me facing Asuka for the women’s championship. But like anything in WWE, everything changes with a blink of an eye. I don’t know why, but things just didn’t work out that way. It’s why I never got too excited for things in my career or I never let things get to me too much because it was always changing so quickly. I just never believed anything until it was right in front of me before I went out in the ring. The politics change so much.”

WWE Folded on Mandy Rose Too Soon But Now I’m Set For Life

Mandy’s WWE exit is tinged with regret but her run gained her a legion of fans and now she is capitalizing on her popularity and generating far more revenue outside the ring;

MR: “I’d probably say yes (WWE gave up on me too soon). My whole career was definitely unique. I always had to try to prove myself in everything I did. When I started, it was always “oh, did this girl have it?’ And then finally, I had the NXT run in the last couple of years in my career. That was the moment I really proved to everyone I had what it took and was in it for the long run. I really do think that those kinds of things helped me gain so much loyalty in the fans and equity in my name that I can carry with me the rest of my life.”

There Are Double Standards In WWE – Women Aren’t Paid Enough

Rhea Ripley is the only female star in the top 10 list of highest paid wrestlers on the current WWE roster and Rose believes this is indicative of a gender pay gap double standard within the industry;

MR: “I do think that there is a double standard. I think there always is going to be, unfortunately. I don’t want to sound pessimistic but we strive to become better and I think we have become better in the world of sports when it comes to women. I just felt so constricted. Why don’t you want the superstar to become bigger and better and help your brand? Some of these social media stars are making more money than actors and actresses. You don’t realize that you’re pigeonholed into something when you’re in a big company and they usually reap all the benefits of it. Whereas you’re the talent, so you should be getting most of it.”

iShowSpeed Would Be MAD To Join WWE, Bron Breakker Almost Killed Him!

YouTuber and social media sensation IShowSpeed made an appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, but Sacs advised him against stepping foot in the ring again after getting flattened by Bron Breakker;

MR: “I think Speed could kind of do whatever he wants in WWE. And that’s the cool part about it. Having that power to do whatever you want because that’s your brand. He could do more shows. Personally, I don’t know why he’d want to – that spear he took (from Breakker) looked like it killed him. So I can’t even imagine why he’d want to put his body through it when you don’t really need to. I get it though, people love the entertainment side of it.”

Pro Wrestling Was Made For Logan Paul, He’s Perfect

Some people love him, some people hate him but Sacs is a huge fan of Logan Paul and believes he is tailor-made for WWE;

MR: “Logan was like a perfect candidate for someone to cross over. Whereas other people, I don’t know if I’d agree with them, becoming a full-time wrestler. He also had the character and the persona to back it up. Obviously, you know, people love to hate him, so that’s like the best thing in wrestling. It was almost like it was made for him in a sense.”

Cody Vs Cena Is So Exciting! Will There Be Another Turn?

Looking ahead to WrestleMania, Sacs is super excited about John Cena vs Cody Rhodes and ponders about another potential twist in the tale;

MR: “I’m really excited for Cody Rhodes versus John Cena. Who isn’t right? That’s interesting to see. This is going to be John Cena’s final year. Is he going to leave being this bad guy or is there going to be some sort of turn? So that’s very interesting.”

Is There Real Heat Between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair?

Fans are wondering whether there is true bad blood between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair and Mandy suggested the duo could even go off script when they meet for the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania;

MR: “The dynamic between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair is really interesting. Is there real heat behind there? Who knows. I’m curious how their match pans out because sometimes some people are a little harder to work with or they’re easy to work with. Tiffany is a rising star and who’s done amazingly in such a short period of time. I give her props. Charlotte may not like the fact that Tiffany is doing so well. It makes a good story because the fans are really curious. They’re questioning if they went off script, and it creates more buzz. I’m excited about that.”

These Six NXT Stars Can Make Main Roster Leap

When asked about NXT stars who can make the jump up to the main roster, Mandy named six women who she feels would be up to the task;

MR: “There’s a lot of options. A lot of the women are incredible athletes and they’re really showing out, but there’s also a different type of IT factor for the main roster. My top role and who I think has the most experience would be Cora Jade, Jacey Jane, and Fallon Henley. I think those girls are experienced. But there are other women that I think are gonna be huge stars like Jada Parker, Sol Ruka. And Lash Legend. I worked with a lot of those women and I do think they’re incredible and they’re going to have a bright future for sure.”

Check out the complete interview by clicking here.