Mandy Rose remains open to a return to professional wrestling, whether that opportunity comes from WWE, AEW, TNA or another promotion.

Rose has not competed since losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez in December 2022. During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, she explained that she would listen to any offer but believes companies would need to approach her as the person she is today rather than who she was several years ago.

“I would take any call, whether it was AEW, WWE, TNA — it doesn’t matter where it’s from. I would always take the call,” Rose said. “What would be different would be the conversation I have with whichever company it would be, because it would be about the Mandy Rose today and it wouldn’t be about the Mandy Rose five years ago.”

Rose noted that she has grown personally and professionally during her time away from wrestling.

“I think that’s what’s so important, because I’ve grown. I’ve been very successful these past few years, especially being out of WWE,” she continued. “I think I’m in a different headspace and I’m in a different mindset of what I want to do, how I want to portray the rest of my career and also what I want to do to my body.”

The former NXT Women’s Champion said she would consider returning as either an in-ring performer or manager.

“We all know that you can get beat up and work a managerial position or anything like that. I would totally not be opposed to either as well,” Rose said. “I wouldn’t be opposed to maybe getting back in the ring one day.”

Although Rose currently has no timetable for a comeback, she is unwilling to rule one out.

“I always just say never say never, because I feel like you never know how you’re going to feel at a certain time,” she explained. “Maybe there is a day that I’m like, ‘You know what? I really feel like getting back in the ring. Why not, right?’ I’m still young. I still take care of myself really well. That’s why I always say never say never.”

Rose also addressed her current feelings toward WWE, saying she holds no bitterness over the company’s decision to release her.

“The big question people ask is, ‘Will you ever go back?’ and I always just say, ‘Never say never.’ I’m never bitter,” Rose said. “I’m never upset about what had happened and what had gone down and the whole situation, because I just look at it like I love my life right now.”

Rose pointed to her marriage, motherhood and financial independence as reasons she is happy with her life outside WWE.

“I’m married. I’m a mom. I’m able to have the financial freedom and independence and just be able to do what I want when I want,” she said. “I don’t need to do anything, which is really amazing.”

She added that she remains grateful for the platform and fan base WWE helped her build.

“They made their decision and I made mine pay off,” Rose said. “I just feel like it’s important to have that positive mindset because I don’t like to even talk bad about it. I’m super grateful for everything that the company gave me and the platform it presented itself with and the following that I got from WWE.”

“I wouldn’t be here today and I wouldn’t be able to self-monetize as much with this incredible fan base that I have,” she continued. “So, I’m super grateful and it is what it is. But no, I don’t really disassociate myself from what I’ve done and that chapter of my life.”

WWE released Rose in December 2022, one day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion came to an end.