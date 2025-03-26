– Mandy Rose reacted to someone on social media pointing out that she is technically the first-ever double women’s champion in NXT history, despite WWE giving Stephanie Vaquer that accolade in constant references on WWE programming and social media the past several days.

“Haha yea it’s pretty pathetic isn’t it,” Rose wrote. “Thanks for the recognition tho! Appreciate you!!”

– Programming Insider is reporting that the March 25 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 741,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 year old demographic, up from the 676,000 viewers and 0.15 rating in the same key demo on last week’s show.