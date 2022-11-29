WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is in phenomenal physical shape thanks to hard work and discipline, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t enjoy food.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Rose revealed that she’s a huge fan of pasta, pizza, and ice cream.

“I know, actually people do probably think that but I mean, I used to be really really strict when I was competing, but since then and wrestling and it’s definitely more of a consistent, balanced diet. But I like to have my cheat days and I like to splurge and I snack and all that. So it’s you know, I mean, my workouts have changed a little bit I do a little bit more cardio, which might help obviously. But yeah, I grew up in a you know, Italian home with my dad who owns delis. So like we just grew up around really good food. I can’t stop now.” “Oh, my go to is usually like a good, you know, good pasta or ravioli or pizza, and ice cream. I love ice cream.”

Quotes via TJRWrestling.net