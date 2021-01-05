Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are scheduled to be deposed in the criminal case against Deville’s alleged stalker Phillip A. Thomas II early next month. Thomas and several police officers are also scheduled to be deposed next month.

Rose is scheduled to be deposed on Wednesday, February 3 at 1pm ET, according to PWInsider. Deville is scheduled to give her deposition to the court via Zoom call on Saturday, February 13 at 2pm ET.

Several police officers who responded to Deville’s 911 call are scheduled to be deposed on Thursday, February 18.

Thomas is scheduled to be deposed via Zoom call on Thursday, February 25 at 9am ET.

Rose was with Deville at her home in Florida on the night that Thomas was arrested for the attempted kidnapping and assault.

Thomas was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief for the incident at Deville’s home on August 16, 2020. He is facing life in prison, and has invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent. Thomas is being represented by a public defender. You can read full details on the kidnapping with information on the bizarre threats Thomas had been sending and more, by clicking here, here, here, and here.

Deville returned to WWE TV this past Friday on SmackDown, her first appearance since losing the “Loser Leaves WWE, No DQ” match to Rose at SummerSlam in late August. The storyline is that she has been reinstated to the company, and is now a member of the SmackDown roster.

