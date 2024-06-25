Mandy Rose addresses her absence from professional wrestling.

The former WWE superstar and NXT women’s champion appeared on the Power Alphas podcast to discuss a number of topics, including whether or not she plans on returning to the sport. During the chat, she was asked about popping up in AEW, where she gives the classic “never say never” answer.

I appreciate that. There’s no reason I’m not there. I just haven’t decided on if I’m returning to wrestling right now. Never say never. I don’t know exactly, but you guys will be the first ones to know.

Rose was shockingly released from WWE in December of 2022 due to releasing explicit content on her FanTime account. This past March she mentioned that a return to wrestling is not out of the question, similar to her statement above.

