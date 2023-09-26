Mandy Rose is making a killing on OnlyFans.

The former WWE star and NXT Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with TMZ. Since her shocking release in the fall of 2022 Rose has been raking up the bills through online content. She tells the publication that the financial freedom she feels is incredible.

It’s been amazing. Financially, I have been doing really well. And honestly, personally and mentally, I’ve been doing amazing. I have so much more time to spend with my family and just get involved in more things that I never thought I’d get involved in.

She continues, calling her success life-changing and mentions how grateful she is that she gets to spend more time with family.

It’s been kind of life-changing, I must say. I’m really blessed, but I will say that I have a lot of financial freedom right now which is really amazing. That’s why I’m so grateful that I’m able to help my family right now and kind of rejuvenate their business they got going on, and just continue with my future. So, it’s been pretty lucrative, not gonna lie.

Rose doesn’t rule out a WWE return but admits that the constant grind and travel does weight on you after a while.

It is a little weird; I’m not going to lie, especially, you know, the traveling and just constantly being on camera and available at any time. But now I feel so free. There’s just this like freeing feeling, you know, in a good way. I have all this spare time. I have all these opportunities that I work on, figure it out, you know, what’s my next move? And just spending that quality time with, you know, my fiance with family. I can go up to New York whenever and see my family. So, it’s just been nice. You know, for seven years, I’ve been very blessed and grateful for everything the last seven years being in WWE. But, you know, it’s just the traveling and the crazy on-call for anything; it’s hard to plan trips and things because you always have to be available. So, that’s the cool feeling I could say.

