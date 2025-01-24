Mandy Sacs has “unfinished business” inside the squared circle as Mandy Rose.

The former NXT Women’s Champion spoke about a potential return to the ring during a recent Highspots’ Virtual Gimmick Table virtual signing

When asked about a potential return to the ring, Rose responded, “I’m not sure. I don’t know if I have an answer for that. I know it’s the question I get asked all day every day about it.”

She continued, “I feel like there may be some unfinished business in the ring with Mandy Rose, especially now things ended. However I don’t also know…I don’t know where or when will be, if the right time, if the right place, and what that looks like because it’s such a what if thing. I’m really enjoying my life right now and all the opportunities that I have and everything that I’m doing outside of wrestling and obviously involving wrestling as well like here [the signing]. But I really don’t know. I know it’s a very open-ended answer, but yeah, that’s all I got for you for that.”

Watch the complete virtual signing with the women’s wrestling star via the Facebook media player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)