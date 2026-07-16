Former WWE stars Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli have revealed the gender of their first child.

The couple announced they are expecting a baby boy during a gender reveal celebration, where blue smoke filled the air as friends and family gathered to celebrate the occasion.

The news comes just over a week after Rose publicly confirmed her pregnancy, announcing that she and Sabbatelli were expecting their first child together.

Rose and Sabbatelli tied the knot in November 2024 after becoming engaged in 2022. While the pair have largely kept their personal lives out of the spotlight, they have now shared another major milestone as they prepare to welcome their baby boy.