Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli have officially welcomed their first child into the world.

The former WWE stars, whose real names are Amanda Saccomanno and Sabatino Piscitelli, shared the news on social media, giving fans a first look at their newborn.

Rose posted a video on TikTok featuring herself, Tino, and their baby, along with a heartfelt message.

“One day you’ll be freshly postpartum & it’s really going to matter who you married…”

She also celebrated the milestone on Instagram with another short but meaningful message.

“Our most beautiful chapter begins”

Rose has been away from the ring since December 2022, when she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez in what remains her most recent match. Sabbatelli, meanwhile, has not competed since 2020.

Congratulations to Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli on the newest addition to their family.