Mandy Sacs, formerly known to Mandy Rose in WWE NXT, is ready for the “Wrestling Combine” at Black Label Pro’s “Crowning Glory” event on September 4, 2024.

During a new interview with SEScoops.com to promote the event, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke about her wrestling return and how far she wants to take it.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On whether or not competing in the “Wrestler’s Combine” at Black Label Pro’s Crowning Glory is reigniting her passion for wrestling: “Yeah, for sure. I think this event specifically will kind of light up a spark for sure. I’ve done a lot of appearances, autograph signings, and stuff like that, but I haven’t yet done an in-ring appearance. Not really gonna say exactly how this whole thing’s gonna go down because we’re gonna keep some stuff as a surprise, but I’m definitely excited for this in-ring appearance, and it’s definitely created some buzz out there. I think a lot of people are wanting a Mandy Rose comeback, so we shall see what I feel like after this Wrestler’s Combine.”

On if she would jump around as a free agent or commit to a promotion if she returned to wrestling: “I think that’s kind of the biggest thing I have to think about. Is this something that I do want to get myself fully back into? It is kind of like a relationship. For the last year and a half, I’ve been able to do a lot of different things and spent a lot of time with family. The years of holidays that I’ve missed and all these things, and don’t get me wrong, I don’t regret it, it’s what it is, it’s the grind, we’re here for a reason. I got to do a lot of great things, and this lifestyle is great, and I’m able to make money as well and enjoy the beautiful things in life. So I think it’s one of those things where do I really want to leave the lifestyle I’m in right now? But then there’s certain days where I miss that adrenaline rush. I miss the wrestling camaraderie, I miss those things about it. So it is a very hard thing to balance. So I think maybe September 4, this Wrestler’s Combine will be something that sparks, and we shall see from there.”

On if she returned to wrestling how her ultimate goal would be performing on Raw or SmackDown to showcase her new mentality: “I would say making that statement, whether it was on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. I did make such a big statement in NXT, I think it was my time to then get to Monday or Friday or do it on the big screen. NXT’s great, and it’s so amazing what they’ve built. But obviously, the end goal is to be in front of thousands and thousands of people and big crowds and on TV every week, which I was with NXT, but it was just a smaller situation. But I think that would be the ultimate goal if I wanted to get back. Whether or not it’s with a group or it’s not and I’m by myself, I think that new Mandy Rose mentality of not really giving a damn and going out there and kicking butt, I think that would be pretty cool, an edgier Mandy.”