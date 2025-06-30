Mandy Rose recently reflected on being told she was “too sexy” not long after her WWE main roster debut.

Rose, who made the jump to the main roster in November 2017, opened up about that early experience during a conversation with Elayna Black (Cora Jade) on her YouTube channel.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On being told she was “too sexy”: “When I first got to the main roster I was like the golden goddess and the sexy one from Tough Enough and whatever, and I was told to take it down a notch, ‘You’re too sexy.’ So, now I’m going, ‘To be honest, I’m not even trying to be sexy,’ I just am, I wasn’t trying. But then what do you think happened when they told me to take it down a notch or I’m being too sexy?”

On her move to NXT: “I wanna’ be sexy but I don’t wanna put on sexy, I just wanna be me, and then I think it was my NXT days was when I finally felt, ‘This is me.’ I went a little darker, I was a little edgier, but that is me. Yes, I’m a blonde bombshell sometimes and all that, but I just feel like I was able to be my cool self… I think when you’re given the confidence in that aspect too, when you’re put on a little bit of a pedestal, it helps a lot with your confidence.”