A familiar face to WWE fans was backstage at a recent AEW show.

Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Superstar Mansoor was backstage at the AEW Dynamite show this past Wednesday night at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

It is unknown if he was there simply visiting friends, or if he was speaking with anyone specifically.

Mansoor has been working the independent wrestling scene since his WWE release, which included a highly-publicized trip to Uganda with former tag-team partner Mason Madden.

Both were reportedly backstage at recent TNA Wrestling television tapings having conversations as well.

We will keep you posted.