WWE star Mansoor penned an article for Arab News about his recent call-up to Monday Night Raw, and how he and the company are doing some detailed work on his character so he can be properly introduced to the WWE Universe. Highlights can be found below.

Talks his Monday Night Raw debut:

“Earlier this month, I signed a contract with RAW, one of WWE’s most popular and high-profile brands, giving me the opportunity to test myself against some of the most talented performers on a regular basis. I knew management were taking a look at me to see if I could perform at the level required for RAW, which goes out on national TV every week, meaning if you make a mistake it is amplified on such a huge scale. I was shocked, but really happy, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to wrestle Sheamus — a guy I have been watching on TV since I was in high school — in my first match.”

On his character getting established to a larger audience:

“We are working on my image — new music, new logos etc. — because now I have been introduced, it is important to establish my character on the show. To do all of that on a huge stage such as RAW is a little intimidating, but very exciting.”

Thoughts on WWE returning to touring:

“WWE announced that live shows would be returning in July, which is fantastic news. It is super exciting, and this is the moment we have all been waiting for. We do it for the crowd, for the instant feedback of thousands of people telling us what they like or do not like, and that emotion fuels what we do in the ring. Sometimes it is amazing to hear half the crowd cheer and the other half jeer. Wrestling is about traveling, going all over the country, all over the world, to entertain and put on a show for as many people as we can, so I am really looking forward to doing that again.”