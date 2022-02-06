WWE superstar Big E recently made his official return to SmackDown to join his New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, after a long solo run on Monday Night Raw, which included a run as WWE champion.

According to Wade Keller from the PW Torch, there are many backstage who are unhappy with Big E’s creative treatment and fall from the main event scene. Sources told Keller that it was like the “rug was pulled” from under Big E, with all of his momentum now gone after a quick elimination from the Royal Rumble, and not being factored into any of the big plans for WrestleMania 38.

The report adds that Big E is beloved in the locker room by both staff and talent. As of this writing it is unknown if the former world champ will have any role for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

