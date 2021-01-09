Ring of Honor announced earlier this week that they had officially parted ways (mutually) with top company superstar Marty Scurll following allegations made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement.

According to Fightful Select, many backstage were not surprised by ROH’s decision, and had assumed that was the case since Scurll had been removed from the company roster page weeks prior. The publication does note that Scurll did have some supporters in ROH who believed he should have been given another chance, but there were just as many who were happy ROH got rid of him.

The Villain currently resides in Orlando Florida, with many wondering if he’ll be given another opportunity to appear inside a pro-wrestling ring. Rumors have circulated that AEW and WWE could potentially be interested, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

