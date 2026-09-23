MAO left DDT’s September 21 Korakuen Hall event with two successful KO-D Openweight Championship defenses and his next challenger decided. Chris Brookes will challenge him at Ultimate Party on November 3 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

According to DDT’s official event report, MAO first defeated Fuminori Abe, then survived an unplanned challenge from Ilusion. Those victories brought his reign to four successful defenses.

Ilusion reached that opportunity by beating Sanshiro Takagi for his right to challenge. He then attacked MAO and used the newly acquired opportunity immediately, forcing the champion back into action.

MAO overcame interference from DAMNATION T.A, with KANON and Yukio Naya helping drive off the attackers. A Cannonball 450 finished Ilusion and preserved the championship.

Brookes accepted MAO’s subsequent challenge, setting up their meeting on DDT’s major autumn card. The challenger will pursue his third KO-D Openweight reign.

Ilusion’s busy week also included losing the Ironman Heavymetalweight title to Danshoku Dieno in Niigata.

Source: DDT’s official September 21 event report.