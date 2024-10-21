On Sunday night, Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion held night two of their ‘Forged in Excellence’ show.

In the main event, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Josh Alexander to retain the AEW International Championship.

You can check out the complete results from the show below:

* Jet Setters & Aiden Prince def. Rocky Romero, Rohit Raju & Rohan Raja.

* QPW Qatar Championship Match: El Reverso def. Classy Ali.

* Rohan Raja was angry that his team lost the opening match and said that he would defend his PWA Champion’s Grail at Oceanic Pro Wrestling’s December show.

* Footage played of Harley Cameron and Laynie Luck attacking Kylie Rae after night one.

* Kylie Rae & Miyu Yamashita def. Laynie Luck & Harley Cameron.

* Mike Rollins def. Trevor Lee, Jake Something, Stu Grayson, Alex Zayne and Sheldon Jean.

* Mike Bailey def. El Phantasmo.

* Harley Cameron interrupted an interview with Bully Ray and QT Marshall and spouted a number of the Dudley Boyz’ catchphrases.

* Raj Dhesi & Bhupinder Gujjar def. Bully Ray & QT Marshall. Darren McCarty was in the audience and hit Bully during the match.

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena def. Gisele Shaw.

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Josh Alexander. Ricochet came out to save Alexander after the match.