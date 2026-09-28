Priscilla Kelly, Stu Grayson and 1st Faction left Maple Leaf Pro’s London Comic Con showcase with their championships intact. MLP held the event Saturday at the Western Fair District in London, Ontario, and published its results Sunday.

Kelly made her first defense of the MLP Women’s Canadian Championship against Sydney West. The promotion said West put up a strong challenge, but Kelly retained.

Grayson also retained the interim Canadian Championship, defeating Bryce Hansen ahead of MLP Northern Rising. In the tag title match, Sheldon Jean and Brent Banks of 1st Faction beat Northern Thunder’s London Lightning and Storm Ryder, keeping the Canadian Tag Team Championships.

D’Lo Brown had a direct hand in another result. Serving as the special ring enforcer for Psycho Mike against Jonny DeLuca, Brown delivered a Sky High after the referee went down, and Mike followed with a body slam to win.

Rohan Raja defeated El Reverso with help from Aurora Teves, continuing the Anti-Lucha direction that also figured in his recent confrontation with Andrade El Idolo. Gabriel Fuerza and Alexia Nicole beat Jody Threat and Nior Rolins in a mixed tag match, with Fuerza pinning Rolins.

Rudra won a four-way scramble over Alessandro Del Bruno, Jax Williams and D-Man Dan Parker by pinning Parker. Junior Benito defeated Mathis Myre in the pre-show match.

Source: Maple Leaf Pro’s official London Comic Con results.