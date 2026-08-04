Mara Sadè’s departure from TNA Wrestling has already sparked interest from multiple promotions.

As previously reported, TNA confirmed that both Sadè and Jody Threat have exited the company. Additional details have since emerged regarding Sadè’s final days with the promotion.

Sadè remained with TNA through the company’s recent television tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in order to wrap up her ongoing storylines. She also competed against Heather By Elegance in the Knockouts Television Championship tournament, with that match scheduled to air on the August 6 edition of TNA iMPACT.

Although Sadè was not under contract and was not obligated to appear at the tapings, she chose to do so. TNA was reportedly very pleased with how she handled her departure and was said to be appreciative of her professionalism.

Looking ahead, the expectation is that Sadè will not be on the sidelines for long. Word making the rounds is that she has been in contact with multiple promotions.

According to the report, WWE sources confirmed there has been interest in bringing Sadè back. At the same time, the belief among several TNA talents is that Sadè is ultimately headed to AEW.

(H/T: Fightful Select & PWInsider)