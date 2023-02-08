Marc Maron says he’s interested in doing something with AEW.

The actor/comedian was in attendance for AEW’s show in Los Angeles at the beginning of the year, where new world champion MJF took shots at a ton of celebrities like Ken Jeong and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

Maron spoke about this Dynamite on the latest edition of his WTF podcast, where his co-host Brendan McDonald revealed that AEW did ask him initially to be involved. While he didn’t do anything this time around, Maron says he is game to next time. Check out the exchange below.

BRENDAN: They’d ask me when we were setting up going to the show and all the preparations, ‘does Marc want to get involved? What ‘get involved’ means is like a bad guy will come over to you and maybe push you around and you give him the stink eye. I said, ‘let’s take it easy.’ If we ever went back, would you get involved? MARON: There was a point where Max [MJF] was up there doing his heel business and he brings up Freddie Prinze and Ken Jeong, and I’m like, ‘I’m right here, dude.’ I met you backstage, I can handle it. MJF took shots at Freddie Prinze Jr and Ken Jeong during his promo on AEW Dynamite. BRENDAN: I think that was probably my fault by saying no. They were probably like, ‘Don’t involve Marc Maron in the act.’ MARON: Next time, I have to be part of it. I’m game. We’ll do it next time.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)