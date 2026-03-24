Does Sable deserve to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Her ex-husband thinks so.

Marc Mero, former WWE Intercontinental Champion and the former husband of women’s wrestling legend Sable, aka Rena Mero, aka Rena Lesnar, the current wife of Brock Lesnar, recently spoke about the subject while sitting down for an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

“Oh, absolutely,” Mero said when asked if he feels his ex-wife should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. “The women’s division, they didn’t really have a women’s division so much back then at all. But she brought eyes to the channels. The ratings and everything were very high because of her.”

How about himself?

As the conversation continued, Mero spoke about his own pro wrestling career and whether or not he feels he is worthy of a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“You know what? If you want to look at my WWF stint, no,” he said. “But if you want to look at things I’ve done with WCW as Johnny B. Badd, they were very entertaining. Something like that would be wonderful. If I ever did, DDP would be the guy to induct me.”