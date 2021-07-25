During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Margot Robbie revealed that she ended up having a cardboard cutout of John Cena in her bedroom because a former boyfriend was a diehard wrestling fan. Here’s what she had to say:

I watched WWE when I was growing up. When I was a kid, I loved the Undertaker, and then obviously when I was a teenager I kind of stopped watching. But then, as a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena — so much so that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday, and [he] had a cardboard cutout of John Cena in his bedroom. So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cutout of John Cena in the room. And I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if now that I’m going to work with John Cena, should I tell him this or is that going to be weird?’ And I thought, ‘I’m just going to keep that to myself. I’m not going to tell him. That’d be a weird way to start our working relationship.’ And then five seconds into meeting him, I’m like, ‘I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cutout of you.