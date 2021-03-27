ROH is set to host a tournament this summer to crown a new ROH Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show saw Quinn McKay talk with Maria Kanellis, who is now on the ROH Board of Directors. It was noted that women from all over the industry are invited to participate in the tournament.

Kanellis was interrupted by Angelina Love and Mandy Leon of The Allure. This led to Kanellis booking Love vs. McKay for an upcoming episode of ROH TV. If Love wins, she will get a bye in the tournament this summer.

The ROH Women’s Title was last held by Kelly Klein but she was stripped of the title after issues with the company in January 2020. A tournament was scheduled for last year but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for more on the ROH Women’s Title tournament. Below are a few shots from tonight’s segment at the pay-per-view:

Maria is here and has a big announcement…#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/Pd5xkdDRwW — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.