Maria Kanellis-Bennett wraps up business with All Elite Wrestling today.

The women’s wrestling star, who has been dealing with a variety of serious health-related issues over the past several months, surfaced on social media on Friday to announce her exit from the promotion.

“This is my last day with AEW,” she wrote via X. “Mike still works there,” she continued. “We have kids.”

Kanellis then followed up with her booking information, and pointing out how she’ll be in Indianapolis, IN. this weekend, which is the host city for the highly-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

“My email for bookings is MariaKanellisBookings@Gmail.com,” she wrote in a follow-up X post. “I’m in Indianapolis this weekend. I have several appearances over the next several months.”

She concluded, “I start a Masters Degree Program at University of Illinois in March. Follow along as I start my florist journey below.