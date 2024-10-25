Another update on Maria Kanellis-Bennett has surfaced.

As noted, on Thursday, Mike Bennett wrote about Maria undergoing surgery on her adrenal gland.

In an update, Kanellis-Bennett has surfaced on social media herself on Friday with a photo and statement.

Maria wrote the following via X:

“Hello all, I am still in the hospital. The surgery went well and my bloodwork looks good. We should have the biopsy results in 7-10 days to figure out exactly what the mass was. I like to call the mass Arnold. I may stay overnight one more night because I have nausea and a headache when standing which may be blood pressure related or something else. Everyone at Rush has been amazing and so kind.”