Maria Kanellis-Bennett has surfaced with an update on her health issues.

The longtime women’s wrestling star took to Instagram to issue a statement about her thyroid problems.

“I went to my doctor’s appointment today at Rush,” she wrote. “The next steps are blood work and a possible 24 hour urine test. From there I will be scheduling surgery for most likely some time in September.”

Kanellis-Bennett continued, “The mass I have is borderline what they get concerned about and biopsy is not an option. I will be having a retroperitoneoscopic andrenalectomy and they will biopsy the mass after.”