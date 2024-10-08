Maria Kanellis-Bennett has checked in with another update.

As noted, the women’s wrestling star has been dealing with health issues related to a mass on her adrenal gland.

In the update, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about having surgery scheduled, while also providing an update on her AEW contract status.

“Hello, it’s been a little bit since I’ve checked in,” she said in the video. “We’re getting close to my surgery, and we’re within 20 days of it at this point. This week, I have an ultrasound, I have genetic testing, and I also am meeting with my surgeon to make a plan and hopefully start discussing what time of day we’ll be doing the surgery and if we’re going through the front or though the back.”

She continued, “So I’m trying to not focus too much on that, and also my contract with AEW is coming up October 31st. I’ve reached out to them to find out whether or not they are going to be signing me, but I haven’t really heard anything yet, so of course that is weighing on me as well. But because it’s that time of year where it’s spooky season, I’m trying to focus on that. Today, I’m gonna work on some outdoor Halloween decorations because the rest of it, I can’t control right now. I can’t control, I can’t control the surgery. But what I can do is make some wonderful memories for my kids, so today, that is going to be my focus is making my kids happy.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)