Maria Kanellis-Bennett is back with another update on her ongoing battle with serious health issues.
After being re-admitted to the hospital following complications stemming from a surgery for a mass on her adrenal gland, the AEW and ROH women’s wrestling star took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is finally back home.
She wrote the following statement on her IG page, along with a compilation of video clips and images from her recent hospital experience:
I made it HOME!!! What a crazy week.
Thank GOD for my family!! Thank GOD for my church @crossbridge.church!!! Thank you for the amazing team at @rushuniversity!!! Thank you for my children’s school for giving the kiddos extra care!!! Thank you @tonyrkhan for the amazing flowers and the @aew staff for the support during this time!!! Thank you to The Undisputed Kingdom!! Thank you to everyone that reached out!!! Feeling very blessed and grateful to be alive!!!
Biopsy and Genetic Testing should be back in a few more days…