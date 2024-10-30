Maria Kanellis-Bennett is back with another update on her ongoing battle with serious health issues.

After being re-admitted to the hospital following complications stemming from a surgery for a mass on her adrenal gland, the AEW and ROH women’s wrestling star took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is finally back home.

She wrote the following statement on her IG page, along with a compilation of video clips and images from her recent hospital experience: