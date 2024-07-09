Maria Kanellis-Bennett is dealing with some health issues.

The women’s wrestling veteran and wife of AEW star Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom, surfaced on social media on Monday evening to share the details.

“So fun story… 6 months ago I asked to get my adrenal glands checked and blood work done to check hormone levels because of symptoms I had been having,” she wrote via X. “Insurance would not approve the tests. Fast forward today, I had a CT with contrast to check a mass that was found accidentally during another test, that is either on my kidney or adrenal gland. Moral of the story… listen to your body.”

She continued, “So here is the update. Yes it is a mass on my adrenal gland. Next step is meeting with an endocrinologist surgeon. It’s inconclusive at this point, if it is cancer. In other news, I ate French fries and a concrete mixer and I feel a little better.”

We will keep you posted.

