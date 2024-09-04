Maria Kanellis-Bennett is going through it these days.

The women’s wrestling veteran surfaced on social media this week with the latest update on her health situation.

In a new post shared on her official X account, the AEW and ROH star wrote, “They think it’s a pheochromocytoma which means I have to take medication before I can have surgery so I don’t have a heart attack during surgery.”

She would go on to inform her fans that her surgery, which was originally scheduled for September, is now set for late-October.

“As of right now the surgery is scheduled for October 24th,” she wrote.

In an additional post shared soon after the original, she added, “I also have to go to an endocrinologist and a geneticist. And so will my children. The biopsy will be after the surgery to check for cancer. I’m pissed. I want to be done with the waiting. I know I should be grateful. I’m just not there yet.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Maria Kanellis-Bennett as she continues her battle with ongoing health issues.